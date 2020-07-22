Hot & humid with scattered storms by lunch time

We’re waking up with temperatures into the low to mid 70s again this morning with thick humidity as well. That has more areas of patchy fog and hazy again for some folks. Skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy where we aren’t seeing the fog, and that sun should stick around through much of the day today. That will once again warm out temperatures back near 90-degrees and paired with humidity you can expect our feels like temperatures to reach the 100s in many spots. Storms today will be a little more widespread than the first two days this week, expecting to fire up after noon today. Where we see storms you can expect a 30 to 60 minute delay in outdoor plans along with periods of heavy rain which may lead to localized flooding, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.