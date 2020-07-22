Heat, scattered storms continue this week

Scattered showers and storms will continue into the early evening hours. Some areas have already become rain cooled due to previous storms. We don’t anticipate widespread severe storms but a few storms could contain wind gusts up to 50 mph, frequent lightning and torrential rain. Storms will fade around sunset but a few showers could linger past 9 p.m. We expect haze and fog overnight, especially in areas that had heavy rain.
The forecast remains the same for Thursday and Friday with scattered strong afternoon storms and highs near 90. The strongest storms will be capable of frequent lightning, isolated damaging wind and torrential rain. Winds will remain light and variable except around storms. This weekend we will get back to pop-up, isolated afternoon storms. Some of these storms could also become strong ,so be on the lookout for lightning.
The tropics are heating up. We have two active systems right now. One is a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico and the other is Tropical Storm Gonzalo. Gonzalo if forecast to become a hurricane over time. The latest track has it south of Puerto Rico early Monday morning.
