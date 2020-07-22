Crime Stoppers: Stolen ID used to buy Apple products at Verizon stores

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are hoping you can identify a suspected identify thief they say dialed up a scheme that cost someone thousands of dollars.
Police say in February, the victim reported that someone stole his identify and used it to create a fake account at Verizon. Police say the suspect illegally charged almost $5,000 worth of iPhones and Apple Watches at two different Verizon locations in Huntsville.
The Crime Stoppers say you have a golden opportunity to earn up to $1,000 if you can identify him. If you recognize him, please call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.