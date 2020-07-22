Morgan County officials recover unidentified body found near Bluff City Landing

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: WAFF has no details related to the discovered body near Bluff City Landing on Wednesday morning.
Morgan County Public Information Officer Mike Swafford says the initial call was received at 5:57 a.m.
A resident in the area reported seeing the body in the water. The Marine Patrol Unit responded to the scene and recovered the body of an unidentified white male deceased in the water.
Officials continue to investigate the scene. State forensics will investigate the unidentified body.
ORIGINAL: WAFF is following breaking news out of Morgan County.
An official with the sheriff’s office has confirmed that a body has been discovered in the Tennessee River. Morgan County Marine Patrol and rescue squad responded to the 911 call.
WAFF has a crew headed to the scene near bluff city landing.
