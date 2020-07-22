Birmingham police detonate ‘hoax device’ near UAB; no injuries reported

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: An officer detonated the suspicious package around 9:02 a.m. Police say it was a “hoax device.”
The area has been cleared. No injuries were reported.
Birmingham police have responded to a call of a suspicious package downtown.
Birmingham SWAT and bomb squad units are on the scene. Police have blocked off streets near 20th Street and University Blvd. near UAB.
They ask for the public to avoid the area.
The call came in at 6:32 a.m. Police say they have not received any bomb threats.
We will provide an update when it is released.
