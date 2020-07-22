Athens to upgrade cybersecurity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In light of a recent cyberattack against the city of Florence, the city of Athens is making upgrades to its cybersecurity system.
Our news partners at the Athens News Courier report the City Council this week approved spending $21,600 from surplus funds left over from the 2019 fiscal year to purchase backup software, storage devices and support items for the IT department. The city IT director, Dale Haymon, believes the funds should be eligible for reimbursement through the CARES Act.
The funding was approved after Haymon gave a presentation on ransomware and how to combat it during a city work session.
