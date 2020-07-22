Athens teen facing rape, child porn charges

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens teen was arrested Tuesday on rape and child pornography charges.
Limestone County investigators say Timothy Mayberry Jr., 18, taped himself engaging in sexual acts with a 12-year-old girl.
Mayberry is charged with second-degree rape, possession of child pornography, production of pornography with a minor, and dissemination of child pornography. He is also charged with third-degree criminal mischief as a result of a separate incident in which he allegedly damaged a windshield.
Mayberry is in the Limestone County Jail with no bond set.
The arrest occurred following a report of rape in which the 12-year-old girl was reportedly engaged in intercourse with Mayberry at her residence in Limestone County. Investigators say they discovered that Mayberry had videoed the two engaging in sexual acts.
The investigation remains open.
