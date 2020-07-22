Athens City Schools: July 24 deadline for choice of traditional, remote instruction

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens City Schools leaders have given parents a deadline to decide traditional or remote instruction beginning the upcoming school year.
ACS parents may visit this link to complete the selection form.
ROADMAP TO REOPENING
The Roadmap to Reopening plan was approved by the school board on July 16.
School administrators say the plan is meant to be a “living document,” which will likely be updated throughout the school year.
School starts on Aug. 17.
