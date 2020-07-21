Police: Arrest warrant accidentally issued for wrong woman after Hoover protest

“On July 4th, a female protester was among a group who was arrested for sitting down in the middle of U.S. Highway 31 southbound traffic. Before she could be loaded onto the jail transport bus, she told officers that she was having a medical emergency and requested paramedics. The Hoover Fire Department responded and this individual was transported to a local hospital. While gathering information, the arresting officer received incorrect personal identifiers for the subject who was being arrested. Since the arrestee was transported to the hospital, the officer obtained an arrest warrant from the city magistrate. A notice, informing the defendant that a warrant had been issued for her arrest was mailed to her last known address in Sterrett, Alabama. This individual had apparently moved out of state and was able to verify with the magistrate that she was not the individual who was present at the July 4th protest. The arrest warrant was re-called by the magistrate and she was never booked into the jail.” -Captain Gregg Rector