University of Alabama coronavirus hotline now up and running

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Lea Yerby is on the phone more often since the University of Alabama started a hotline to answer questions from faculty, staff and students about COVID-19.
“I want my students to be safe. I want my friends to be safe. I want my neighbor and town to be safe. So that is what’s driving us,” Yerby told WBRC.
Right now, they’re getting a lot of questions about coronavirus testing. Monday, the University started testing 6000 faculty and staff members for the illness inside Coleman Coliseum.
“We have a lot of questions about employee related work testing. We have a lot of questions about students returning to campus testing. A lot of parents particularly concerned about if they’re student would be here,” Yerby continued.
The coronavirus hotline is run out of the College of Community Health Sciences. Some of the people taking calls are doing so from homes. Yerby says they’re working from 8 in the morning to 8 in the evening seven days a week to answer as many questions as they can about coronavirus and how it relates to people who work at the university or will attend school here.
“We’re working around the clock to get to these messages. We have a very high call volume. But if we don’t have an answer, we will try to find it,” Yerby continued.
The number to the hotline is (205)-348-2819. Once again, it is only intended to be used by students, faculty and staff at the University of Alabama to get coronavirus related questions answered.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.