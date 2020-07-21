Trump’s executive order on census hailed by Alabama AG

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office is hailing as a “major victory” President Donald Trump’s executive order Tuesday that excludes undocumented immigrants from being counted in the 2020 Census for the purpose of Congressional apportionment.
”I applaud President Trump for taking decisive action today to protect the integrity of the Census by ensuring that only legal residents of the United States be counted,” Marshall said. ”When the states’ Congressional seats and Electoral College votes are divided up, representation should be based on those people who reside in their states and this country lawfully.”
Marshall filed an ongoing lawsuit against the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Commerce in 2018 and later testified before Congress saying Alabama residents would lose their right to equal representation if the undocumented immigrants were to counted.
The AG said states should not benefit from increased federal representation by counting large populations of people not in the country legally. He pointed out that Alabama is among several states that could lose a seat in Congress as a result.
Trump’s executive order is not his administration’s first attempt to prevent the counting of undocumented immigrants. The U.S. Supreme Court previously blocked the administration’s attempts to include a citizenship question on the census form.
And a court challenge is being mounted against the administration’s efforts to have the Census Bureau gather citizenship data from records already kept at the federal and state level.
Organizations like the ACLU have already promised to bring suits to block the president’s latest effort, which they say is unconstitutional.
