Traffic light violation leads to 2 drug arrests in Decatur

DEACTUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A traffic light violation in Decatur turned into drug charges for two residents on Monday.
On July 20, investigators with the Decatur Police Department were patrolling the area of East Acres. After observing a silver Toyota Camry run a red light, the investigators initiated a vehicle stop.
The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Grant Gaines and Leanne Ferryman.
After further investigation, Gaines and Ferryman were found to be in possession of quantities of methamphetamine, ecstasy, LSD, prescription pills, THC gummies, and marijuana packaged for sale.
Both were taken into custody and charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count each of possession of marijuana in the first degree.
Ferryman was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gaines was held in lieu of a $4,500.00 bond.
Ferryman was held in lieu of a $4,800.00 bond.
No further information is available at this time.
