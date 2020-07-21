Summer heat continues with scattered storm chances daily

Morning temperatures across North Alabama this morning are into the low to mid 70s once again under mostly clear skies. There are some areas of patchy fog again as Expect more of that heat throughout the day today and into the afternoon as temperatures once again climb toward the low 90s for the eighth straight day. Paired with humidity you can expect our feels like temperatures to reach the 100s in many spots. Our biggest difference today from Monday is that our afternoon storm chances look to be a little higher after lunchtime today. Storms will still be hit or miss this afternoon, but they will be wider spread in coverage than what we saw yesterday. Where we see storms you can expect a 30 to 60 minute delay in outdoor plans along with periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.