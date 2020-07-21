Study suggests older children transmit COVID-19 as well as adults

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – There is consistent evidence that young children are least likely to be impacted by COVID-19, but a new study shows they might be better transmitters of the virus than originally thought.
The large-scale contact tracing study out of South Korea, that will soon be published in The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, suggests those ages 10-19 can transmit the coronavirus as well as adults, maybe even more.
“That’s the provocative part of this study,” said Dr. David Kimberlin, professor and an infectious disease specialist at UAB.
“One of the things that strikes me when I look at it, is the number of cases and contacts that were traced for the youngest of children, in other words, the first decade of life, and the second decade of life, were pretty low when compared to other age groups. And what’s called the confidence interval, or the amount of certainty if you will, of the data that are being reported, are relatively large. In other words, the larger the interval, the less certain you are that about the particular information being conveyed,” explained Dr. Kimberlin. “It at least raises in my mind, the question of how applicable to what they found is to what we face right now.”
Instead, Dr. Kimberlin said the research reinforces that children can become infected with COVID-19 and spread it to others.
“What this new study shows, potentially, is that the older children may be able to spread the virus about like an adult, maybe even more than an adult, that’s the provocative part of this study. But it also shows that the younger children do not,” Dr. Kimberlin continued.
Researchers in South Korea did widespread contract tracing and analyzed reports of nearly 60,000 people who had contact with 5,706 people infected with COVID-19. In households where the first person infected was between the ages of 0-9, just more than 5% of household contacts were infected. When the first person infected was between the ages of 10-19, 18.6% of contacts tested positive for COVID-19. That’s the highest percentage of any age group.
This contract tracing happened when schools were closed in South Korea and researchers concluded, “Although the detection rate for contacts of preschool-aged children was lower, young children may show higher attack rates when the school closure ends, contributing to community transmission of COVID-19.”
Dr. Kimberlin said an initial takeaway is that, “we all need to be wearing masks, even children.”
“We all still want children to be in-person in class, the question is when and what situation needs to be happening in the community to be able to do that and do it with relatively safety?”
He added, “We are in uncharted territory again as the United States of America. We have a lot of virus around us and the other countries that successfully reopened schools… have done it with much lower virus in the community.”
