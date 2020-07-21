Some Alabamians stress as CARES Act funding nears an end

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - So far, nearly $1.9 billion have been paid out in Alabama.
And there’s more than 350,000 current COVID-19 claims.
But unless Congress decides on an extension, the $600 additional a month in emergency funding will end on July 25.
“It’s helped immensely. Immensely. Actually it was more than I was making as a store manager on the Arsenal,” Kristen Cameron said.
Cameron has been on unemployment since March. She’s also a single mom of three young kids.
“It does not matter if I want my children in daycare or public school at all. That is completely irrelevant. I have bills to pay. And that is very unfortunate that you have to choose between your children’s’ roof over their head. And your children’s’ health,” Cameron said.
She says scaling back the emergency funding would be more reasonable.
“Even if it is just half the amount. If they were to do half the amount even at $300 a week that is still literally enough just to make ends meet,” Cameron said.
Destiney Evans has also been on unemployment for a several months. She’s worried about losing that extra income, but…
“You extend it and that enables people to not get jobs. They’re thinking ok, I can sit here and get more money than actually working and being paid for it. With every help there’s always going to be a bad apple that’s going to ruin it for everybody,” Evans said.
We reached out to financial advisor Brad Williams says unemployment money has not been taxed, so you will have to pay that in federal taxes in the spring.
“They can go to their employer and say they would like to have extra withholdings. And that way they’re not surprised, because so many people are used to getting a refund. But they may find that’s different this year with this extra money they’re getting,” Williams said.
Here’s a statement we got from the Alabama Department of Labor Tuesday.
It says: “The Alabama Department of Labor administers unemployment programs as passed by Congress. As of now, the FPUC (Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation) $600 weekly stimulus benefit, is scheduled to end with weeks ending July 25. We are waiting to see what action, if any, Congress will take regarding extending this program or modifying it.”
