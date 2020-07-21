Rep. Sewell remembers her ‘hero’ John Lewis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell has been vocal about the impact her House colleague, the late Rep. John Lewis, had on her life.
In the days since Lewis’ death, many have spoken out about their friendship with the Civil Rights icon and Alabama native.
Sewell grew up in Selma and now represents it in Congress. It’s where Lewis and others tried to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965 to advocate for their voting rights but were beaten by people in what has become known as “Bloody Sunday.”
Sewell said she would see Lewis and the foot soldiers from the Civil Rights movement on an annual basis, and then she got the chance to meet and learn from him following her election to Congress.
“It’s never lost on my that I got to befriend my real hero in life,” Sewell said Tuesday. “It is rare that you get a chance to thank the person for your very existence. The fact that I get to be Alabama’s first black congresswoman is only because of the sacrifice, the courage, the temerity of John Lewis and those other foot soldiers.”
The congresswoman said she believes the greatest thing one can do to honor Lewis is to take up his life’s cause, to fight for voting rights and civil rights.
She said she lost a father figure with Lewis’ death Friday of pancreatic cancer. He was 80.
Sewell has advocated for the renaming of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Lewis’ and spoke about it in this June 16 interview.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.