Northeast Alabama Community College announces Fall 2020 plan

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Northeast Alabama Community College announced its reopening plans for the fall semester. Courses will be offered entirely online, except for a small number of classes. Those include workforce development courses that require hands-on learning, and clinicals.
College president Dr. David Campbell said the online-only option will protect both students and instructors.
“At this point with coronavirus, if an Instructor contracts the virus in a class of 30 students as they typically have contact with in the classroom, it could lead to all students and staff within the class having to be quarantined for two weeks. It would also run the risk of the individual obtaining a very serious or even life-threatening illness from the virus,” stated Campbell.
“By taking online courses and working in a safe and secure environment, students and staff avoid those Covid 19 risks from the classroom.”
Northeast Alabama Community College leadership announced its plans, after its parent organization, the Alabama Community College System, rolled out options for the fall semester for its 24 community colleges throughout Alabama.
