National volleyball championships in Huntsville this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A National sporting event is in Huntsville this week.
Teams from all over the country are here for the 2020 National Beach Tour-Junior Championships.
This event was supposed to be held in Huntington Beach, California, but was moved to Huntsville due to COVID-19.
The Huntsville Sports Commission, along with Huntsville Parks and Recreation, put the week-long event together.
Sports Commission Executive Director Ralph Stone said he wants to make sure this event is safe and top notch for everyone in attendance. He said they are encouraging face masks, social distancing, sanitizing and cleaning the volleyballs after each match.
“We’re doing everything we can do to make this a real clean, safe environment,” Stone said.
This week’s event will host a total of 333 teams from 24 states. The event runs through Sunday and is free to the public.
The city also will receive a nice economic boost as well. The Huntsville Sports Commission estimates that 2,000 hotel room night stays and a monetary impact of $750,000 to the city of Huntsville.
