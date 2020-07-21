Muscle Shoals superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Muscle Shoals City Schools Superintendent Chad Holden has tested positive for COVID-19
Holden said his symptoms started on July 12. He immediately began working from home.
His office has been deep cleaned and disinfected.
Holden got his test results back on Sunday that confirmed he was positive. He said he’s feeling OK and is now self-isolating.
Holden says this isn’t the way he planned on starting his new position but he’s fortunate that he has a mild case of coronavirus.
“I just feel like as the superintendent I need to be open and transparent that even the superintendent is susceptible to COVID-19. and so I’ve tested positive. I’m doing exactly what our plan calls for for us to do in this situation and that’s just the way we’re going to have to navigate things going forward,” he said.
Holden says the hardest part is being away from his family.
He plans to continue working from home during isolation to help prepare Muscle Shoals as they head toward the start of the new school year.
