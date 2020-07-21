More heat with increasing storm chances

More isolated to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms continue to develop and will linger through sunset, a few storms can produce some small hail and brief gusty winds.
This summer-like pattern will continue with high temperatures in the 90s each day, storm chances are looking more scattered to even numerous through the end of the week. Showers and storms will develop each afternoon with the possibility of heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Summertime thunderstorms are very efficient rainfall producers and can dump heavy rainfall in a short amount of time, isolated flooding may be possible.
The weekend looks slightly drier for now with highs staying in the 90s. The long-term temperature outlook is showing a large ridge building over the US indicating a possible heat wave by the end of July into August.
