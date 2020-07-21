Huntsville Hospital drive-thru testing sites changing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital has announced some changes to its drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites.
The new schedule for drive-thru collections will be at these locations and times:
- July 20, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at John Hunt Park
- July 21, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Union Chapel MB Church (Winchester Road) - Not at John Hunt Park
- July 22, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at First MB Church (Blue Spring’s Road) - Not at John Hunt Park
- July 23, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Union Chapel MB Church (Winchester Road) - Not at John Hunt Park
- July 24, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Progressive Union MB Church (Brandon Town Road) - Not at John Hunt Park
Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said they’re seeing an increase in people coming for tests because of requirements at work.
For example, one person in an office tests positive, then needs two negative tests before they can come back. This puts a strain on the system.
So, the CDC is now encouraging people who test positive to stay home and quarantine for 10 days, and then if you have no symptoms, return to work.
“What they’ve found in their research is, after a certain number of days, virtually everyone is not shedding the virus,” Spillers said. “That’s about 10 to 12 days out, people are no longer shedding the virus and people are no longer infectious and you don’t need another test to prove that.”
The testing site has the ability to see up to 400 patients everyday.
