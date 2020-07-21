Future Jimmy Gill Park now under construction in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Construction is now underway at the future home of Jimmy Gill Park in Athens.
Athens City Council members voted earlier this year to move the park to the former Woodland Golf Course. Toyota Boshuku bought the land where the park was previously located. That site will be part of the plant.
Leaders said it was important to keep a place named for Jimmy Gill, who was once an Athens City Council member.
Mayor Ronnie Marks says he is already ready to see community members enjoying the park.
“I want to see people there,” Marks said. “We talked about our whole quality of life and what makes our community: it’s the citizens, the people smiling. It’s hard to smile behind these masks. It’s time to get the folks out there.”
The park will be built in phases. The parking lot will be built first, then the pavilion, and then the playground.
Marks is hopeful it will be open in the next six months.
