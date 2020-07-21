Firefighters extinguish mobile home fire in Toney

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire on Scott Road in Toney Tuesday morning.
A neighbor saw smoke pouring through the roof and called 911 around 8:47 a.m. Firefighters managed to contain the fire to the living room, but heavy damage was sustained.
No one was home at the time of the fire.
Heath Jones, President of the Toney Volunteer Fire and Rescue, believed the mobile home would be a total loss.
No further information is available at this time.
