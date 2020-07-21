Enter the WAFF 48 Summer Staycation Contest!

This contest opens Wednesday, July 22.
Beneath the entry form, find more information and a link for each Staycation destination.
Our passion is in the bottle, not on the label. Black Patch Distilling Company yearns to create a whiskey rebellion. We are the working-class whiskey. American Made, Combat-Veteran Owned. We promise to always present you with our best.
Located in Athens, Isom’s is a unique farm where you can pick your own flowers and fruits, depending on season and a store where you can find all of your fresh homegrown produce needs!
We have searched the market to find the perfect furnishings and accessories for our store. If we don’t have what you are looking for, we will find it! Designer’s Station has a beautiful 4500 square foot showroom that has everything you may need to make your house a home. We work with numerous home decor vendors to provide our area with these unique, affordable, and timeless products.
Welcome to Fresko Grille, where family tradition meets modern Mediterranean cuisine. Here, we live for the love of exceptional food. As a family-owned business, we take pride in the authentic Mediterranean dishes we serve.
Our family recipes have been passed down across four generations, standing the test of time. Whenever possible, we source from local farms and share recipes that reflect the flavorful, bold, colorful dishes we serve. All of our ingredients are made fresh each and every day.
Haley’s Flooring & Interiors has been proudly serving the North Alabama area for over 30 years. “We strive to maintain a higher standard of excellence, and believe that our customers should be treated with the same respect,” says owner, Nancy Haley. Our slogan, “A Foundation of Excellence”, is the cornerstone by which we operate.”
Five generations ago, when Granddaddy Benjamin Prichard of Davidson County, Tennessee passed his “still, tubs and utensils thereto” to his son Enoch, his will of 1822 provided documentation of the last known “legal” distiller in the Prichard Family. Ben made his whiskey with a high sugar content white corn, pure Tennessee spring water and it was distilled using ancient pot still techniques.
With commitment to hand crafted quality, Prichard’s Distillery has undertaken the production of true, pot stilled whiskies, distilled in the traditions and styles of the master distillers of an earlier time.
Mazzara’s Italian Kitchen is a fast-casual restaurant that will serve fresh, made-in-house pasta, sauces, and other traditional Italian fare. The menu, which will change weekly, will be managed by Chef Rene Boyzo who has received much praise and media accolades from his position as head chef at Purveyor. He will be working closely with family recipes from owner Stephanie’s own kitchen that have been passed down for generations.
“We like to think if Purveyor had a little sister this would be her place,” said Stephanie Kennedy-Mell, co-owner and creative behind the new concepts. “Pourhouse will be a bohemian, laid back, upscale, and ‘comfortably swanky’ bar with unique touches not yet seen in Huntsville. Customers can grab a drink and enjoy the rooftop deck or one of our heated outdoor patios, complete with fireplace. It will be at the center of everything at Stovehouse.”
Pourhouse will serve a wide selection of wines, domestic, international and local craft beers, spirits and handcrafted cocktails. Although no food will be served at the bar, guests of Stovehouse are encouraged to bring their food from the variety of options in the development to the bar and enjoy their meal with their favorite Pourhouse selection.
F45 is the revolutionary training system changing lives around the globe. We are so excited to be coming to Huntsville! F45 West Huntsville will be open in 2020! Stay tuned!
BBQ from Alabama with a personal twist.
In the century-old building that was once all work and no play, the reimagined Stovehouse complex is now manufacturing leisure.
The old factory is being transformed into a village of eclectic restaurants, gourmet cocktail & coffee bars, event & entertainment spaces, boutique shopping, offices and more.
