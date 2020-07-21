Detectives reveal possible motive in Florence murder case

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A court appearance from a murder suspect in Florence on Monday shed new light on the case being built against him.
50 year old Gary Duane White went before a judge to determine whether or not he deserved bond. Our news partners at the Times Daily were in the courtroom for the hearing.
Police say he stabbed Kwame Thomas to death at the Southern Oaks apartment complex last Thursday night.
Detective Justin Wright testified that the attack came after White’s girlfriend told him that Thomas made unwanted advances towards her. Wright said the girlfriend told police she didn’t realize Thomas was hurt until she saw him bleeding from the neck. Under cross-examination, Wright added that the girlfriend felt White was defending her.
Wright said she also told police White had made a statement to her about the incident, along the lines of asking, “What would you do if you were in a similar situation?” Wright said she told him the victim was intoxicated and made sexual advances toward her. He said she used the terms “forceful flirtation” and “forceful advances.”
A judge denied White’s motion for bond. citing prior offenses. According to court records, those include theft and receiving stolen property. He’s being held in the Lauderdale County jail until his trial.
