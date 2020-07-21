Deputies: Marshall County man shoots self during search warrant operation

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says a man shot himself when they went to his home around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said they were executing a felony search warrant for Christopher Michael Johnston near Highway 75 and Highway 68.
Guthrie said deputies tried to enter, but Johnston barricaded himself and shot himself.
He was taken to Marshall Medical Centers South. His condition is not known.
No word yet on what the search warrant was for.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.