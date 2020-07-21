Decatur students will have 3 learning options this fall

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur city school system is offering three options in its re-opening plan.
Students can either learn entirely online, go to school in a traditional setting in the classroom, or a blend of both.
School administrators announced the reopening plans at the school board meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Parents can switch to another option in the middle of the school year but only during a natural break, like fall break or Thanksgiving break.
“Every parent has to make their own decision based on their comfort level. We’ve done all we can to put every measure in place so that you feel comfortable sending your child to school. But regardless of if you choose in-person, or if you want to stay at home virtually, we’re ready and we’re going to have a great school year,” said Superintendent Michael Douglas.
This is all contingent upon what the level of risk is in the county, based on the state health department scale. If the county is in the “red,” classes will move entirely online.
Currently, Morgan County is at that level.
Masks will also be required for students who choose to return to the classroom on Aug. 12.
Parents are being encouraged to drive their kids to school if possible. Students who do take the bus will be given assigned seats, and the bus will be emptied a certain way in the mornings.
If someone in the school system tests positive for the virus, they will notify parents right away and will use guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health on the best next course of action
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.