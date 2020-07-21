Colbert County sheriff hopes reward brings new leads in 2017 murder

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a reward on the table to help solve a cold case murder in Colbert County.
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson hopes this reward will generate new leads.
“Not as long as I’m sheriff. We’re going to keep on working it until we come up with closure,” said Williamson.
Closure for John Edward Johnson’s family.
Johnson was found stabbed to death on Dec. 21, 2017, inside his Colbert County home.
Authorities believe robbery was the motive.
Detectives gathered DNA samples and sent them to the state forensics lab.
Then on to a private laboratory in Florida in 2018.
Today, there’s still no forensic connection to a suspect.
“We lack the link. There’s a piece of the puzzle that we lack to put it all together to prove what we think we know so we need that link and we’re hoping that provides it,” said Williamson.
He also hopes a $5,000 reward will bring forward credible leads.
“We got to talking about maybe if there is an award then we could move forward with it and get the information we need,” said Williamson.
He says he wants to give the Johnson family the peace they deserve.
“We want to close this case for sure,” said Williamson.
Closure that will hopefully bring justice with it.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.