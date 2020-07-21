Chick-fil-A is offering a free chicken sandwich in exchange for coins

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Businesses across the country are crowing over the coin shortage sparked by the pandemic.
Many restaurants and stores are offering discounts and freebies to customers who exchange their coins for bills.
A local Chick-fil-A is jumping on the bandwagon.
For every $10 in rolled coins you exchange with the Chick-fil-A on South Memorial Parkway, you will receive a free chicken sandwich.
Any $10 combination of rolled coin denominations will be accepted. There is no limit on the number of times you can exchange coins and receive a free sandwich.
The store owner says they will continue the promotion until the store has enough change.
This promotion is only honored at the Chick-fil-A on South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.
