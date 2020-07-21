Authorities searching for missing Etowah County toddler and mom

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -Authorities are searching desperately for an Etowah County toddler.
The State of Alabama issued an Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon for 19-month-old Embry Jade Liehann Holt.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) describes says the little girl is about 2′6″ and weighs 40lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen with her mother near the Jackson Trail in Altoona Monday morning.
Authorities say the child’s mother, 34-year-old Dana Nicole Holt is also in extreme danger. ALEA describes her as a 5′3″ white female.
ALEA has reason to believe the toddler and her mother were abducted by 26-year-old Blake Logan.
Logan is a 5′10″ white male that weighs 110lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen driving a 2005 white Jeep Liberty with the Alabama tag number 1DR1147.
If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 458-6846; or call 911.
