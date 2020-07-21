Auburn University to conduct COVID-19 testing for students and staff

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFF) -Back to school will include a COVID-19 test for Auburn students and faculty.
“Testing students gives us a more complete picture of the health of our campus, which will in turn help us preserve the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff,” said Auburn President Jay Gogue. “The data collected will inform health strategies in our community and give our state’s public health officials information to help effectively combat the virus.”
Testing sites will be available throughout the state beginning July 25, with Beard-Eaves Coliseum as Auburn’s designated testing location.
Students must be tested within 14 days prior to their return to campus. All testing outcomes are confidential, and the identity of those testing positive will not be made public.
In addition to required student reentry testing, voluntary random COVID-19 testing will be conducted weekly for Auburn students, faculty and staff, enabling local and state public health officials to identify ongoing campus and community trends and target potential problem scenarios.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.