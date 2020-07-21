Athens nursing home sees drastic increase in COVID-19 patients

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the past three weeks the number of COVID-19 positive employees and patients at the Limestone Health Facility has risen drastically.
There are now 91 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 70 patients and 21 staffers.
Patients are being kept in a designated COVID-19 unit but having so many employees unable to work is causing severe problems.
According to our partners at The News Courier, the facility is asking for help from the CDC and state health department to find a way to get workers back sooner.
It’s no longer relying on negative tests, but instead negative symptoms. This means a patient only requires a general improvement in symptoms, such as 24 hours without a fever.
The CDC also says if the employee is not immunocompromised, had mild to moderate illness or were asymptomatic when tested, they can return to work 10 days after their first positive test.
According to LHF director Wade Menefee, employees continue to wear personal protective equipment during their shift.
WAFF will provide more information about this nursing home and others once we learn more.
