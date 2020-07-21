Athens City Schools changes student absence policy in light of pandemic

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a change in the absence policy for Athens City Schools students.
Our news partners at The News Courier were at the school board meeting when members approved the handbook.
Traditionally, students can have five excused absences each semester. Board members say there could be more absences than normal due to the pandemic.
Students will have to be fever-free for 72 hours without the aid of medication before returning to school.
Click here to read the full story on The News Courier.
