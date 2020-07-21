Arab City Schools announce reopening plans; face masks required

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - With coronavirus cases on the rise in Marshall County, Arab City Schools officials are making it mandatory for students and staff to wear face coverings.
“That’s going to be something we will have to navigate and see how that’s going to look. Obviously, there are a lot of feelings about that one way or another but we wear them, we wear them in our office, and anytime we are in a transition so we think that is important,” said Superintendent Johnny Berry.
Berry said students will have the option to attend school on campus or through online learning.
He said all online students will have devices and WiFi access near school buildings.
“We are going to amplify our Wi-Fi at the campuses, also at the SportsPlex we will amplify our Wi-Fi so if parents and students want to go over there and do some work on campus without going into the building,” said Berry.
One thing that will change this year will be the extended learning after school program.
“That was probably one of the hardest decisions we’ve made. We just really want to focus on 7:30 to 2:30. If we can do that then we will feel like we’ve done a gone job. We’ve had to cancel extended day indefinitely, but we can bring it back should cases die back,” said Berry.
Right now, students and staff are expected to return to school on August 10th, but Berry said he will propose to the board on Thursday, July 23 to push it back to Aug. 17.
