Albertville restaurant asks customers to be kind and wear masks

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The governor’s mask mandate is something that’s falling on businesses to enforce in some cases.
Sarah Williams works as a hostess at Local Joe's in Albertville.
She said after Gov. Kay Ivey issued the mandatory mask mandate, a customer refused to wear one and used foul language at her.
“A lady and her family came in, it was her husband and child and I noticed that they didn’t have a mask on. So I greeted them and I asked if they had a mask with them and she said no should we and I said yes ma’am we are trying to follow the governors mandate and she said we were stupid for doing it and she started using the f word toward me,” said Williams.
Williams said she was shocked after the incident and immediately told her manager.
“I was really upset about it because I’m just trying to follow the rules and I don’t want people yelling and screaming at us because we didn’t make the rules,” Williams.
Owner Karen Stanfield went to Facebook and stated that she was also upset about what had happened and urged customers to be kind.
That’s the message manager Floyd Powell also wants to make clear in hopes to serve the community and help reduce the spread.
“First of all, this is a mandate by the governor of Alabama and we abide by the laws of the state of Alabama and the mandates that they have during this pandemic. I know it’s a scary thing and people don’t like change, but we just have to go through it and cut down on this pandemic,” said Powell.
Signs are placed outside of Local Joe’s to remind customers to wear face coverings.
If they do not have one, they are available inside of the restaurant. Curbside pickup is also available.
