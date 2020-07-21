Agriculture commissioner wants to see more hemp grown in Alabama

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate stopped by Bluewater Hemp’s facility in Decatur Tuesdahy to check out its operation.
Pate says Alabama’s hemp growers are meeting the mark so far.
He wants to see farmers raise the bar when it comes to production so Alabamians can purchase products made in the state.
“I’m looking forward to Alabama products, Alabama-grown hemp, and Alabama-processed CBD oil being on the market because that’s the ultimate thing,” said Pate.
Hemp is high in CBD but has no THC, which is found in cannabis.
The Farm Bill in 2018 made it legal for Alabama farmers to grow hemp.
