AAMU helping students with technology access

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University is helping students access the internet with new technology.
As part of the CARES federal aid package, the university is purchasing smart devices for full-time, undergraduate students beginning this fall.
If the campus is forced to close due to the pandemic this fall, the university will also provide data plans as students transition to online learning.
“After transitioning to a 100% course delivery model in the spring, we recognized the challenges that many of our students faced that were only exacerbated by COVID-19,” said AAMU President Andrew Hugine, Jr.
Some faculty and staff will also get the technology.
The University says details are forthcoming on how the plans to roll out the device and data plans. Students and faculty will be notified via their university email accounts. Parents will be informed via the parent portal.
