What to do if you need to be tested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Because things keep evolving, let’s go over one question we keep getting in the newsroom: “I think I need to be tested. Now what?”
The first step is to find a clinic near you that does testing. You may already know of a Huntsville Hospital System drive-thru or an urgent care clinic that does this.
If you don’t, use this tool on the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You can find a map listing testing sites on page 3 of the data dashboard.
If you don’t have insurance, you can call the general hotline at 800-270-7268 or the testing hotline at 888-264-2258. The ADPH testing hotline can help you find free or low-cost testing near you.
After you get tested, Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers says you should quarantine until you get results. They are still taking up to seven days to get results.
Spillers met with members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and requested more in-house testing for quicker turnaround.
He hasn’t heard back if the hospital will be receiving any more. So test results will still take about seven days to get back from the state lab.
