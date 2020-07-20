Washington student stops in Alabama to show off pandemic quilt

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A high schooler from Seattle, Washington, was in Alabama Monday showing off a special quilt he’s created.
William Stich-Smith is on a cross-country trek to reach the lower 48 state capitols with his quilt, which he created after his school was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The young man is getting pictures with the quilt in each state in hopes of bringing a sense of unity to people across the nation and he says all the designs have connections to the pandemic.
“I love ‘social distancing,’ and then ‘stay back, if you can read this, you’re too close,’” he explained of a couple squares. “Or ‘I love masks’ or ‘I’m a mask masker,’ or ‘thank you’ to the police because they had to go out during the COVID-19 pandemic and actually deal with everyone. Thank you to the doctors, nurses and public servants’ that had to be in public around people during this. So all the designs on there kind of capture little bits and pieces of it.”
You can follow the teen’s journey at https://pandemicquilt.com/.
Stich-Smith is next headed to Georgia’s state capitol in Atlanta, which is also the location of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC. He says he has another quilt he’s going to give to that agency.
Once the quilt travels the states, its creator has plans for it to travel the world.
