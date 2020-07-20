SWAC postpones fall games due to COVID-19 concerns

BIRMINGHAM<, Ala. (WAFF) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference is postponing all scheduled fall contests, along with SWAC championships, due to COVID-19 concerns.
The fall sports impacted include men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
This will impact Alabama A&M university athletics.
The conference has started the process of formalizing plans to conduct a competitive schedule for the fall sports during the 2021 spring semester. Specifically, the football plan includes a seven-game conference schedule beginning with an eight-week training period in January.
Each member institution will play a total of six conference games (four divisional/two non-divisional) with the option to play one non-conference game. Additional details regarding scheduling for women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country along with the Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship game will be released at a later date.
