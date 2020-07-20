Summer pattern continues for much of the week

Happy Monday! Another week full of heat and humidity, but storm chances will be much higher this week.
Some of us are waking up to areas of patchy dense fog. The areas most likely affected by this are those that are near bodies of water or those that saw storms/rain on Sunday. Temperatures this morning are very warm, sitting into the mid to upper 70s. Skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy above the fog and it should stay that way much of the day today. The sun will warm us back into the mid 90s as we move into the midday and afternoon hours. Feels like temperatures will settle in around the 100-degree mark. Just as we do nearly every summer day, we will have a chance at a few pop up afternoon thunderstorms. Like most summer storms, they we will be very hit or miss and not everyone will see them. Those that do can expect to see periods of heavy rain, loud thunder and lightning, and periods of strong wind gusts.
While today's rain will be hit or miss, our storm chances will increase as we move into the middle of the week. Right now our best chances look to be on Wednesday and Thursday, but again not everyone will see the rain. Temperatures all week will remain hot, sitting into the upper 80s and low 90s, slightly cooler in areas that receive showers and storms. Peak heat index values will be around 98 to 102-degrees every day this week. All in all, you can expect a normal summer week in North Alabama.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
