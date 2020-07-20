Summer pattern continues for much of the week

Some of us are waking up to areas of patchy dense fog. The areas most likely affected by this are those that are near bodies of water or those that saw storms/rain on Sunday. Temperatures this morning are very warm, sitting into the mid to upper 70s. Skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy above the fog and it should stay that way much of the day today. The sun will warm us back into the mid 90s as we move into the midday and afternoon hours. Feels like temperatures will settle in around the 100-degree mark. Just as we do nearly every summer day, we will have a chance at a few pop up afternoon thunderstorms. Like most summer storms, they we will be very hit or miss and not everyone will see them. Those that do can expect to see periods of heavy rain, loud thunder and lightning, and periods of strong wind gusts.