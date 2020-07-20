State offers $5K reward in Colbert County murder from 2017

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a proclamation offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever’s responsible for the murder of John Edward Johnson.
Johnson was fatally stabbed on Dec. 21, 2017 on Bainbridge Loop in east Colbert County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office at 256-383-0741 or the Colbert County District Attorney’s Office at 256-386-8520.
