Search continues for Madison woman missing while diving in the Gulf

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WAFF) - A Madison woman is missing following a dive trip in the Gulf on Sunday.
Marie Kaas, 34 of Madison, never resurfaced after leaving a 26-foot catamaran in dive gear. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call shortly before noon on Sunday reporting what happened. Kaas entered the water three miles south of Grayton Beach.
Multiple agencies including Florida Fish & Wildlife, South Walton Fire, and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to help in the search. The Coast Guard is continuing the search by boat and aircraft.
No further information is available at this time.
