30 murals to be painted across Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Dallas artist Michael McPheeters has painted the first of 30 murals planned for the city of Decatur.
It’s called the “Chasing Art Project” spearheaded by Decatur local Glenn Mitchell.
The first mural is right on 6th Avenue.
McPheeters plans to have murals across the entire city.
The first one piece honors Jimmy “Yellowhorse” Webster, the previous owner of Webster’s Karate. He recently passed away but was a prominent Native American activist in the city of Decatur.
“We wanted to do kind of a celebration piece,” McPheeters said.
Mitchell says the next mural will start being painted in September. It’ll be similar to the famous angel wing mural in Nashville.
