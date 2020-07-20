A more unsettled summer pattern for the week ahead

Isolated downpours and thunderstorms will continue through sunset tonight.
Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with muggy conditions and lows in the middle 70s. Areas of dense fog may develop in areas that saw heavy rainfall and locations near bodies of water. Tuesday will be another hot and humid day with increasing cloud cover, the heat index will be near 100 degrees in the afternoon. We are expecting more isolated to scattered rain showers and storms to develop into Tuesday afternoon.
This summer-like pattern will continue with high temperatures in the 90s each day through the weekend. Showers and storms will develop each afternoon with the possibility of heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Summertime thunderstorms are very efficient rainfall producers and can dump heavy rainfall in a short amount of time. Isolated flooding may be possible. The weekend looks slightly drier for now with highs staying in the 90s.
The long-term temperature outlook is showing a possible heat wave by the end of July into August.
