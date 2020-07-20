Jackson County Fair to open during pandemic to help local veterans

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County fair is opening this week despite the coronavirus pandemic.
For 87 years the Jackson County Fair has been a tradition.
It raises money that goes towards helping Jackson County veterans, and that's why organizers say it's important that it happen again this year.
“Basically, we help the veterans by supplying whatever they need. We will supply motel rooms, gas, utilities and different things we have if we can afford to do that. We never tell a veteran no if we can’t help them,” said Jackson County Fair Board Vice-President Charles Marsh.
Marsh said money received from the fair will also help out the American Legion and VFW.
Things will look different this year though.
To help ensure that everyone is safe, temperature checks, mask wearing, and social distancing will be used.
“Some of the rides are cut down in half, the seating we leave every other seat off unless they’re already six feet apart and we all have the social distancing everywhere. Our main thing is to keep everything clean,” said Eric Lane Manager at James Gang Amusements.
Most importantly, Marsh said his goal is to keep the tradition of the fair going and provide the community with something fun to do during this time.
“We always have a great turn out at the fair and this community has always supported the fair, but this particular year with the pandemic and everything the kids haven’t been able to get out. They are ready to get out and do something different,” said Marsh.
The fair will open on Wednesday, July 22 at 5:30 p.m. and will run until July 26. They will open back up on July 29 and close on August 1st.
Anyone who plans to attend must wear a facial covering.
