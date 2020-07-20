Huntsville Hospital Foundation shifts to drive-thru fundraisers in August

The Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s 15th annual Miracle Bash and Swim for Melissa drive-thru events will allow for social distancing. Proceeds from the two events will allow loved ones to be able to see their baby, even when they can’t be there in person. The Foundation’s goal is to provide 55 NICView cameras for the Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children unit, one for each infant’s bedside. The technology provides a secure video stream where family members can view and bond with their child from any location.