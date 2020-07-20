Huntsville Hospital Foundation shifts to drive-thru fundraisers in August

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama families will be able to drive the “Miracle Mile” next month as two events shift to a drive-thru concept.
The Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s 15th annual Miracle Bash and Swim for Melissa drive-thru events will allow for social distancing. Proceeds from the two events will allow loved ones to be able to see their baby, even when they can’t be there in person. The Foundation’s goal is to provide 55 NICView cameras for the Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children unit, one for each infant’s bedside. The technology provides a secure video stream where family members can view and bond with their child from any location.
The technology is especially important this year, as hospital visitation restrictions limit many families from meeting newborns.
How to participate:
Kids ages four to 14 can register as an individual or form a team for Swim for Melissa. Teams will fundraise for the cause before the event, and celebrate their success by driving the Miracle Mile on August 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will enjoy a parade-like atmosphere with fundraising prizes, music and special surprises.
That evening from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., the route will transform for Miracle Bash guests to enjoy a takeaway picnic and silent auction to commemorate the event’s fifteenth year.
Miracle Bash tickets are $75.
