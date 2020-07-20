Experts warning that coyotes are out and will hunt domestic cats

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wildlife experts are warning you, coyotes are out and they’re a real threat.
Huntsville resident Logan Mitchell said lately, he’s seen coyotes in his yard several times.
“He actually comes out of that little hole right there, and he eats the mulberries that drop,”Mitchell said, pointing our news crew to a clearing in the woods behind his house.
Mitchell said on multiple occasions he’s met with a furry coat and glaring eyes when he walks out his back door.
Mitchell said to him this coyote is majestic, but only because he's aware of the potential threat.
“I have heard them kind of run around and make some sound back here,” he said. “Not necessarily howling but making some sound and I do know there’s more than one back there.”
Also in Mitchell’s house, his 6-year-old little girl. “She runs around, but honestly I think the coyote is more afraid of me than my daughter is of it,” he said.
Conservation Outreach Specialist Marianne Hudson with the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division told our crew coyotes are essential to the ecosystem, but when they get a little too close to people that’s when they become dangerous.
“Their catching rats, mice moles voles, shrews, and rabbits, and things like that,” Hudson said.
According to Hudson, coyotes prey on domestic cats.
“At night cats roam and as they do they will be pursued by coyotes,” Hudson said. “Those coyotes are going to chase those cats right back to your neighborhood where they find all the other attractants and often they eat cats.”
Hudson recommends to leave your pets inside, especially after dark.
