Drive-thru trash cleanup event in Limestone County Wednesday

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Happening this week in Limestone County, you have the chance to make your community a cleaner place to live.
On Wednesday, Limestone County residents can participate in a drive-thru bags and grabber event. It will from 4-6 p.m.
They’ll have 200 grabbers and 200 trash bags available at the Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful office at 125 East St.
This was made possible thanks to funding from Keep Alabama Beautiful in partnership with the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.