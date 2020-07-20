Drive-in cabaret hopes to bring smiles during the pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -If you’re looking for a date night idea, or just to get out of the house in a few weeks, Independent Musical Productions is now preparing for their drive-in cabaret.
IMP Huntsville Treasurer Susan Stricklin said instead of cancelling their performance due to the pandemic, they’ve had to get creative.
Audience members will now park their cars in a parking lot, turn on the radio, and watch.
Stricklin said they hope to bring smiles to the people of Huntsville, especially now that so many need a little cheering up.
“Art is so important to the community, and I think it’s really given us a new connection to do these things,” Stricklin said. “Our food truck has been great, and they come and they don’t demand any minimum they just come. So we have had a lot of gifts and support.”
Stricklin said their next performance is set for August 9th.
Tickets will be $17 each for the first two people in the car. Each additional occupant will be charged $15.
Stricklin said there is also a small section for people to sit. She said those seats are limited due to following social distancing guidelines.
